Kere Mitra: BBMP extends deadline to enrol citizen volunteers  

Bengaluru: The BBMP has extended the deadline for citizens to enroll in the 'Kere Mitra' initiative to monitor lakes in their neighbourhoods.
So far, the civic body has elected 124 kere mitras out of 744 applicants. A user ID and a password has been provided to each of the selected volunteers to monitor day-to-day activities of maintenance through the lake monitoring system.
The application created for the purpose allows volunteers to monitor, record and upload photos of their visit to the lake. The monitoring activities include cleaning of pathways, inlet and outlet cleaning, de-weeding in waterbody, and maintenance of parks, among others.
Once selected, kere mitras can volunteer for three months, following which other applicants will be deployed.
Officials said the online link for registration has been re-opened till March 25. If interested, log on to the BBMP's official website to register.
(Published 15 March 2024, 23:21 IST)