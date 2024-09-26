Kin of Bengaluru boy killed in park gate collapse gets Rs 10L compensation

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Niranjan, who lost his life when a metal gate collapsed on him in a park in Malleswaram.
The compensation included Rs 5 lakh from the BBMP and an additional Rs 5 lakh from the Gandhinagar Block Congress.
Both ministers commended the family for donating Niranjan's eyes, describing their selfless act as a beacon of hope amid their grief.
Rao also pledged to cover the educational expenses of Niranjan's sister.
In response to the tragedy, the civic body suspended an assistant engineer for failing to ensure the gate's safety, despite it being only two years old.
Notices were also issued to three assistant executive engineers and one executive engineer for negligence. A three-member committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within 15 days.
Earlier in the day, AAP state president Mukhyamantri Chandru visited the bereaved family to offer his condolences.
Published 25 September 2024, 23:32 IST