Kolkata woman arrested for forcing minor into prostitution in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old woman from Kolkata has been arrested for forcing a minor into prostitution, police said on Sunday.
Riya Kayesh Sheik "illegally" held the minor at a rented house in Arkavathy Layout, Chellakere, where she had been living for the past four months.
Police rescued the 14-year-old and handed her over to the Women and Child Welfare Department, an investigator told DH. Riya was arrested after Hennur police inspector Deepak L received a tip-off from a social worker with a city-based NGO on November 25.
Acting on the lead, the inspector, along with his personnel, raided the house and rescued the minor girl. Police also found two condoms with the minor, the FIR noted.
Riya was subsequently arrested and booked under relevant Sections of the IPC as well as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police seized Rs 4,000 in cash and a Vivo smartphone.
A well-placed police source said they suspected the minor was from Bangladesh, but were waiting for her identification documents to verify this. Police are also investigating when and how Riya brought the minor to Bengaluru.