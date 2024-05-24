Koramangala bungalow owner booked after CID seizes Indian star tortoises

Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has opened a case against Rubi Om Prakash, the owner of a palatial bungalow in Koramangala, where three Indian star tortoises were found on Wednesday.
Balaji, a supervisor working at the house, has already been arrested.
The raid on the bungalow in Koramangala 3rd Block, Bengaluru’s famed Billionaire Street, was one of the three raids conducted by officials from the CID's forest cell on Wednesday.
The CID has booked Rubi and Balaji under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, with the former being listed as accused number one. However, she has not been arrested yet.
"Rubi bought those animals after an astrologer suggested they bring good health and wealth. The astrologer is no more,” a CID officer said.
CID sleuths denied that Balaji was a close aide of the co-founder of a major e-tailer headquartered in Bengaluru.
Published 23 May 2024, 19:54 IST