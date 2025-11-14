<p>Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the sports and cultural programme for the officers and staff of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). </p><p>He also distributed prizes to the winners of chess, carrom, badminton, table tennis, music, musical chairs, shot put, speed walking and pot-breaking games. </p>.KSRTC launches new flybus service from Bengaluru airport to Davangere.<p>KSRTC MD Akram Pasha, Directors Nandini Devi K (Personnel and Vigilance) and Ibrahim Maigur (Information Technology) and others were present on the occasion. The KSRTC upgraded its sports complex in Shanthinagar last year, said a release. </p>