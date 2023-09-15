KSRTC's EV Power Plus wins e-bus of the year award

The KSRTC's EV Power Plus won the 'Electric Bus of the Year' award on Thursday.
The transport corporation received the award at the National Award for Leadership and Excellence in Electric Vehicles event organised by the World Manufacturing Congress in Bengaluru, the KSRTC said.
The EV Power Plus electric buses link Bengaluru with Mysuru, Davangere and other cities.
Separately, the KSRTC won the award for its innovative HR practices at the 22nd edition of the Asia Pacific HRM Congress and two awards (Best in Class Employer and Best in Class Safety Initiative) at the 15th edition of the 'Express Logistics and Supply Chain Leadership' awards, the corporation said in a statement.