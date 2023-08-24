Labourer electrocuted to death in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

A 44-year-old contract labourer was electrocuted to death while he was cleaning the sump of a building in Jayanagar 4th Block on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Adhinarayana.
Around 1.30 pm, building owner Santhosh asked Adhinarayana to get into the tank barefoot and clean it, taking no precautionary measures, police said. The motor was reportedly still running when he climbed inside the tank and was electrocuted.
Adhinarayana was engaged for work by a contractor named Chandru. He is survived by his wife and two minor children.
An FIR has been filed against the house owner and contractor under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).