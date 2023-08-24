Home
Bengaluru

Labourer electrocuted to death in Bengaluru's Jayanagar

An FIR has been filed against the house owner and contractor under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence).
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 21:45 IST

A 44-year-old contract labourer was electrocuted to death while he was cleaning the sump of a building in Jayanagar 4th Block on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Adhinarayana.

Around 1.30 pm, building owner Santhosh asked Adhinarayana to get into the tank barefoot and clean it, taking no precautionary measures, police said. The motor was reportedly still running when he climbed inside the tank and was electrocuted.  

Adhinarayana was engaged for work by a contractor named Chandru. He is survived by his wife and two minor children.

An FIR has been filed against the house owner and contractor under IPC Section 304A (causing death by negligence). 

Bengaluru

