Lalbagh leads with green: I-Day flower show goes eco-friendly this year

Bengaluru: Lalbagh is gearing up to enchant visitors at the 216th flower show, running from August 8 to 19, with a strong focus on eco-friendly practices.
The garden is going green, with a complete ban on plastic bags, water bottles, packed food and single-use plastic items, according to Ramesh DS, Director of the Horticulture Department, who made the announcement on Tuesday.
In a bid to keep the garden pristine, over 200 volunteers from NGOs Saahas Zero Waste and Beautiful Bharat will manage solid waste throughout the event.
This year’s show — themed around "Scientist, Constitution Architect, Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar — will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on August 8 at 10.30 am at the iconic glasshouse.
The 12-day event, expected to attract around 12 lakh visitors, will have Dr Ambedkar’s grandson, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, as the chief guest.
The highlight of the show will be a stunning floral replica of the old Parliament House, spanning 36 feet in diameter and rising 32 feet high, crafted with 3.6 lakh roses and 2.4 lakh chrysanthemums.
A 12-foot-tall statue of Dr Ambedkar, along with floral models of his birthplace and his cremation place Chaitya Bhoomi, will surround this center piece, creating a visual tribute to the leader.
In addition to the Ambedkar-themed displays, the show will feature over 300 exhibitors displaying fruit and flower arrangements, including captivating displays of Ikebana, Janur and Thai art.
Health, security measures
To ensure visitor safety, 38 first-aid kits will be strategically placed across the garden, alongside mini hospitals staffed with paramedical teams ready to administer anti-venom and anti-rabies injections, if needed.
“Six ambulances will also be on standby for emergencies,” said M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens).
In addition, 136 CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor and safeguard the large number of visitors.
Published 06 August 2024, 20:30 IST