Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Lancaster University debuts India with Bengaluru campus as education ties with UK soar

Lancaster University, based in Lancashire, England, is among the top-ranked institutions in the UK for academic and research excellence.
Last Updated : 09 October 2025, 11:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2025, 11:30 IST
BengaluruEducationBengaluru newsUKUniversityIndia-UK trade

Follow us on :

Follow Us