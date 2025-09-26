Late Bengaluru artist Shereen Miller’s anamorphic art museum to open October 3

<p>A quiet tree-lined residential lane in Cooke Town is home to the paintings of an artist who championed anamorphic art at a time when it did not have many takers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The late Shereen Miller, born Shereen Indrani Raju in Benson Town, was always drawn to art but was instead asked to focus on more sensible pursuits. “She would still sketch and hide her artwork under her bed,” says Cheryl Miller, Shereen’s daughter.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shereen was born in 1941, an era when women artists were few. She became a teacher and spent a few years working in Shimla and Darjeeling before moving to Kuwait in 1967. The distance from family gave her the space to explore her art and she went on to hold exhibitions in the country. On a trip to New York, she had an unexpected layover in Amsterdam where she saw an exhibition of anamorphic art from around the world. She was fascinated and wanted to learn to do it herself.</p>.Relief from occupancy certificates likely for properties above 1,200 sq ft in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">Anamorphic art is complex. It only reveals itself when viewed at an angle and requires the participation of the viewer. “To excel at this art form, one needs a good grasp of mathematics and geometry. One should be able to paint in reverse and get the proportions right,” shares Cheryl.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The gallery is spread across roughly 4,000 square feet. It is constructed on a property that Shereen purchased in the 70s. After living in the US for 34 years, Shereen decided it was time to return to Bengaluru and bring her artworks back with her. The mother-daughter duo moved back in 2021. However, Shereen passed away on April 28, 2023, a month before the construction of the museum was completed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The artworks are arranged in chronological order and get progressively complex and intricate as one takes a tour of the space. Her earliest works, featuring abstract imagery, are not anamorphic. The later pieces, 24x24 oil paintings, feature what look like distorted images, placed flat facing up. A metal cylinder placed in the centre of the painting reflects the actual image as intended by the artist. The reflections reveal female forms in various postures — relaxing or hiding behind walls. Historical figures are also depicted in the works.</p>.<p class="bodytext">A painting titled ‘Wings of Peace’ won her recognition globally. It was commissioned by the United Nations in 1986, the International Year of Peace. She was picked from 76 artists for the job. It depicts a distorted image of a white dove. It was exhibited at St Paul’s Cathedral in London. “She was the first living artist to showcase at St Paul’s in its 400-year history,” Cheryl shares.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The museum also has her teakwood sculptures, digital art and sketches, including a geometric self-portrait.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">‘Miller Museum of Anamorphic Art’ opens to the public on October 3. Open Friday to Sunday, 11 am to 6 pm, at Carleston Road, Cooke Town.Visit millermuseumofanamorphicart.com for details.</span></p>