Law student, pvt firm staff killed in separate road accidents in Bengaluru

Two men, both aged 22, were killed in separate accidents in the city this week.
On Monday, around 7.30 pm, Likhith, a law student in a private institute in the city, and a resident of Dasarahalli, was killed after he crashed his bike into the rear of a tipper truck near Ullal Lake in the western part of the city.
His pillion rider Jnanesh, an employee at a soft drink company, sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment.
Kengeri traffic police noted that Likhith was speeding down the road trying to overtake the truck, and that the duo did not have helmets on. "There is a possibility that Likhith was under the influence of alcohol. We have sent their blood samples for testing," a police officer said. The truck driver is absconding.
In the eastern part of the city, Mohit Kumar Ojha, a customer executive in a private firm in Koramangala, died in a motorcycle crash on Wind Tunnel Road near the HAL ATC Tower around 8.45 am on Tuesday.
HAL Airport traffic police said the suspect Sayand Bhattacharya, 28, was riding rashly behind Ojha and crashed into him, causing both of them to fall onto the road. Ojha sustained severe head and facial injuries and was declared dead at Bowring Hospital.
Bhattacharya is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bellandur, said the police, who have registered a case against him for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.