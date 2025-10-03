Bengaluru: Kabir Trust to organise '100 Days of Gnana Yagna' for SSLC students 

<p>Bengaluru: Kabir Trust will organise '100 Days of Gnana Yagna', a lecture series for SSLC students, at Kabir Ashram in J C Nagar.</p>.<p>The sessions will begin daily at 6:15 am, from Sunday.</p>.<p>Now in its 40th edition, the initiative will feature talks by DV Nagesh, Kailash Nekhraj and SK Vardarajan, among others.</p>.<p>Applications can be collected from I-Tech Institute of Computers at Kabir Ashram, Mothinagar, JC Nagar, between 8 am and 8 pm. </p><p>For details, contact 9845193425.</p>