Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Police arrest man who sent 'death threat' to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 07:14 IST
India NewsGovernorDeath threatAnanda Bose

Follow us on :

Follow Us