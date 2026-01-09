<p>Kolkata: Police have arrested the man, who allegedly sent a death threat email to West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose, a senior Lok Bhavan official said on Friday.</p>.<p>The accused was nabbed from Salt Lake area near Kolkata late on Thursday, he said.</p>.<p>“This person is being questioned for more information regarding the matter,” the official said.</p>.<p>Bose had on Thursday night received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened.</p>.West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose gets death threat, police on high alert.<p>The sender had threatened to "blast" the governor, the official said, adding the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email.</p>.<p>Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection. </p>