Legacy of 84-year-old pen store continues in Bengaluru

In Balepete in the Chickpet area, a store has been selling pens from around the world for over 80 years. The R V Nadam & Co store was opened in 1940. It specialises in fountain and ink pens. It also provides repair services for the same.
Though it was started as a partnership, R Vishwanath Shetty aka R V Nadam began running it by himself in 1946. His son V Suresh Kumar took over the business in 1996, 16 years after he began assisting his father.
The store was initially located in the compound of Vijaylakshmi Talkies in Chickpet, and moved to its current location two years ago, says the Basavanagudi resident. “Earlier, fountain pens sold much more as these were the only models available in the market. Now, there are innumerable kinds of ballpoint and gel pens,” he says.
Varied models of Sheaffer, Parker, Pilot, Pelican, Cross, Pierre Cardin, Flair, and Hauser, among other brands, are available here. Considered one of the first-generation fountain pen companies across the world, Waterman pens can also be found here.
The store has an exhibit of pens from the 1950s to 2000s. These are also available for sale. “Often people come asking for discontinued pen brands like Plato and Swan, which can also be arranged,” Kumar adds. The pens can range between Rs 50 to Rs 50,000. The store also sells calligraphy pens in different sizes and nibs.
“Collectors and customers can place a request for a specific pen if they have something in mind. We receive orders for luxury pens like Mont Blanc and Cartier too,” he says.
Some of the store’s well-known customers include Sir M Visvesvaraya, better known as the father of engineering, who was a regular when Kumar’s father was running the shop. Film composer and songwriter Hamsalekha has also shopped here. “City-based calligrapher K C Janardhan is a regular here,” he adds.
The 68-year-old proprietor is slowly training and teaching his son S Dheeraj “the tricks of the trade and about pens, as he will have to take over the business in the future”, Kumar adds.
The store is located opposite Udupi Sri Krishna Bhavan in Balepete. For details, call 99864 41452.
The store also offers repair services for pens. “From broken nibs to damaged pen barrels, we provide servicing and can source original parts for the pens. We can source parts for even 100-year-old pens. Replacements for lost or broken caps, converters, and nibs are regularly sought,” Kumar says.
