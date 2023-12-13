Lillete Dubey brings women-centric plays to town

Salaam Noni Appa is a comic drama featuring Lillete in the lead role. It is an autumn romance based on a short story from Twinkle Khanna’s book ‘The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad’. The play revolves around Noni Appa, a widow, and her sister Binnie. “They remind you that at the end of the day, you live for yourself. You are not here to live by societal norms. It is both funny and emotional,” she says. Lillete will be joined by Yatin Karyekar, Jayati Bhatia, Rishi Khurana and Gillian Pinto on stage.