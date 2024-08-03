Lions District 317F’s cabinet installation tomorrow at Nimhans Convention Centre

Bengaluru: Lions District 317F will hold its cabinet installation programme on Sunday at the Nimhans Convention Centre.
Past International Director V Vijayakumar Raju will serve as the installing officer for the event, which will be presided over by District Governor CM Narayanaswamy. The programme is scheduled to begin at 4 pm.
During the event, humanitarian service activities worth Rs 35 lakh will be launched. These include scholarships totalling Rs 10 lakh, laptops valued at Rs 6.5 lakh, a 'Relieving Hunger' programme worth Rs 9 lakh, distribution of 100 bags of rice, and support for childhood cancer patients.
Published 02 August 2024, 21:47 IST