Lit fest for students next week

Currently, the non-profit provides free coaching classes to class 10, PUC, and commerce undergraduate students. Its volunteering programme — with 11,000 volunteers — takes up projects in fields like art, culture, and sports. The literature fest is being organised by Free Space, its wing for performing arts students. “With Yuvaka Sangha, we don’t just want to push students towards academics but also hone well-rounded individuals. This is why we thought a literature fest to discuss contemporary topics is important. We hope to make this an annual event,” says T V Raju, president.