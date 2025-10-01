Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Live-in ties must be legalised: Experts

More often than not, the parents of the couple are unaware of their arrangement. This contributes to anxiety, insecurity and other mental health issues, therapists say.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 21:44 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLive-in relationshipMetrolifelive in

Follow us on :

Follow Us