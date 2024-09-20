Lokayukta officers nab Bescom official in bribery sting  

Bengaluru: Lokayukta officers on Wednesday arrested Puttaswamy, an Assistant Executive Engineer with Bescom's Bidadi sub-division in Ramanagara, for accepting a Rs 30,000 bribe from a contractor.
Puttaswamy was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from Anantha Raj, an electrical contractor.
Raj had previously lodged a complaint with the Ramanagara Lokayukta police, alleging that Puttaswamy was demanding the bribe to approve an estimated work order for high-tension works.
Following the complaint, the Lokayukta police set up a sting operation and arrested Puttaswamy under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Published 19 September 2024, 21:08 IST