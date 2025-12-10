Lokayukta raids Ambedkar Corporation over loan irregularities in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Lokayukta officials on Tuesday carried out early-morning raids at the office of Ambedkar Development Corporation Limited at Shivajinagar here, over allegations of large-scale corruption in sanctioning loans.</p>.<p>The anti-corruption watchdog secured a search warrant from the court, Lokayukta SP Shivaprakash said. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act was registered based on a complaint by R Gururaj, alleging systematic irregularities in loans sanctioned between 2020 & 2023.</p>.<p>Loans meant for cooperative societies and cooperative banks were allegedly approved using forged and fabricated documents. Preliminary assessment indicates that the misappropriation could be in the range of Rs 3 crore to Rs 4 crore. </p>.<p>Records found</p>.<p>"Fake documents were created to obtain and approve these loans. During verification, we found records suggesting misappropriation,” the officials said.</p>.Karnataka: Lokayukta CPI dies in car mishap.<p>Lokayukta officials are examining loan sanction files, digital records, financial documents and internal communication trails. </p>.<p>“We are scrutinising original documents and tracking the chain of approvals. Further action will be taken based on material recovered,” the officials said. </p>