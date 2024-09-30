Lokayukta raids gram panchayats in Bengaluru, officers evade responsibility amid Rs 16-crore tax shortfall 

Bengaluru: A recent Karnataka Lokayukta inspection of Dasanapura and Adakamaranahalli gram panchayats (GP) in Bengaluru has revealed over Rs 16 crore in pending property tax collections, along with several irregularities.
Lokayukta Justice B S Patil conducted the inspection in early August, focusing on the Bengaluru North taluk.
An internal Lokayukta report, accessed exclusively by DH, highlighted that in the Dasanapura GP, while Rs 17.95 crore was due in property tax for 2023-24, only Rs 1.47 crore had been collected. The balance of Rs 16.50 crore remains uncollected. For 2024-25, the collection stood at a mere Rs 8.22 lakh.
Meanwhile, in Adakamaranahalli, officials found that although the total property tax demand was Rs 3.6 crore, collections were minimal as most properties were "revenue in nature".
Further shocking the Lokayukta, when officials arrived at Dasanapura, the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) fled the scene. Investigations revealed that two officials had been previously raided by the Lokayukta, with Rs 28 lakh recovered from one of their homes.
The inspection also found that Dasanapura officials, including the PDO, had not signed the cash register or other documents since April 2023. Unsigned cheques were discovered on the PDO’s desk, but no satisfactory explanation was provided.
Other irregularities included the improper use of an Rs 11-lakh solid waste disposal unit and a KIA car, allegedly belonging to the PDO’s brother-in-law. However, the keys were found in her office, alongside her ID card and Rs 43,760 in cash, for which she failed to provide a clear explanation. The PDO had initially claimed she commuted to work by public transportation.
In Adakamaranahalli, the PDO reported several vacant positions and 18 elected members in office.
The Lokayukta has ordered the GPs to furnish responses by October 15.
Glaring irregularities:
Pending property tax collection
Non-maintenance of records
Pending signatures on documents, cheques
Vacant posts
Misuse of funds
Published 30 September 2024, 01:06 IST