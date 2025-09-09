Menu
Love rivalry: Auto driver pushed before train in Bengaluru; dies

The police identified the victim as Ismail, a resident of Vijayapura. They arrested the accused, 24-year-old Pratap from Chitradurga, along with another friend, Puneeth.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 19:55 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 19:55 IST
