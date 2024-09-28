Low genetic diversity threatens elephants' existence in India

New Delhi: India houses five genetically distinct populations of Asian elephants and at least one such population in southern India is now vulnerable due to years of “inbreeding”, biologists in Bengaluru have reported.

Two populations are in the Himalayan foothills and the remaining three are in the Western Ghats. Historically, elephants migrated from the north to the south, but with each migration, their genetic diversity declined.

The researchers from National Centre for Biological Sciences and Indian Institute of Science have now uncovered a new genetic history of Indian elephants and found their vulnerabilities, which may necessitate new conservation strategies in future.