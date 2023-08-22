Maldivian man arrested for 'molesting' air hostess on Bengaluru flight

A 51-year-old Maldivian man accused of molesting an air hostess was arrested soon after his flight landed in Bengaluru on August 18.
Akram Ahmed, from Male, took the Indigo flight (6E 1128) and was allotted the 38D seat. He ordered cashews and beer. When the air hostess brought the items, he allegedly misbehaved with her and touched her inappropriately. The flight crew alerted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which detained the Maldivian and handed him over to the airport police.
Police have booked him under IPC sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty). A local court later sent him to judicial custody.
Laxmi Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), said that the suspect had been booked for molestation and harassment, and that the police were carrying out further investigations.
As per the complaint filed by another Indigo employee, the suspect misbehaved with two women crew members. He is alleged to have commented: "I have been looking for a girl like you. How much do you charge for the service and when will you be free?"
While the bill for the beer and cashews he ordered in-flight came to $10, he promised to give her $100, saying she can keep the change.
He allegedly groped her as she walked away. When another air hostess approached him to pay for his order, he stuffed one of his hands in his trouser pocket and made obscene gestures, according to the FIR.
When the flight was about to land, the suspect tried to get up, but the crew restrained him. At this juncture, the Maldivian reportedly remarked to the first air hostess he "loved rough things and she was rough".
Police investigations show that the Maldivian travelled to India on a business visa.