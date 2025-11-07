<p>Mumbai: The twin green milestones of Gorai Mangrove Park and Dahisar Mangrove Park in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a> will go a long way in conservation initiatives in the country’s financial capital, according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/piyush-goyal">Piyush Goyal</a>.</p><p>“Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for growth with eco-sustainability, and under the dynamic leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Uttar Mumbai is emerging as a model of balance where tourism, education, ecology and growth thrive together, offering tremendous direct and indirect employment opportunities,” said Goyal, who is BJP MP from Mumbai North.</p><p>The Gorai Mangrove Park is opening shortly, while work on Dahisar Mangrove Park is progressing fast, he said. </p>.Mumbai's CSMIA adds new destinations to its winter schedule.<p>Being built at a cost of Rs 110 crore, these projects will be redefining the green identity of Uttar Mumbai, bringing citizens closer to nature through innovation, education, and responsible tourism and at the same time boosting direct and indirect employment, particularly in Uttar Mumbai.</p><p>Goyal has consistently followed up and also reviewed progress through the mechanism of comprehensive project review with higher level officers of various departments in Mumbai including Mangrove Cell, Government of Maharashtra. </p><p>Last such review by Piyush Goyal was held recently in the first week of November 2025.</p><p>The Gorai Mangrove Park would be India’s first dedicated mangrove-themed urban biodiversity park while Dahisar Mangrove Park will not only boost sustainable tourism but also strengthen the city’s natural defence line against calamities such as cyclones and soil erosion.</p><p>“Mangrove Parks are often called the oxygen banks of coastal cities. Simultaneously mangroves absorb and lock away large quantities of carbon dioxide through photosynthesis, up to four to five times more carbon than most terrestrial forests. This dual action makes them powerful agents in fighting climate change and improving air quality,” he said. </p><p>"In addition, they are extremely effective at long-term carbon storage, which is why they are known as "blue carbon" ecosystems. By filtering coastal air and trapping dust, salt, and pollutants, mangroves naturally purify the urban atmosphere, enhancing respiratory health and reducing heat-island effects in surrounding neighbourhoods. Their dense canopy stabilises humidity and can lower local temperatures, creating cleaner, cooler and healthier environments for citizens,” he added. </p>