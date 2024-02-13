Man arrested for biting traffic policeman on duty

Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday for abusing and biting a traffic police official on duty. The arrested is Sayyad Safi, a resident of 1st stage, BTM.
According to the police, between 11.30 am and 12 pm, the suspect was riding on his two-wheeler bearing the registration number KA 05 LN7938. As he was riding without a helmet, head constable Siddarameshwara Kaujalagi took a photograph of the rider on his mobile phone to book him.
Seeing this, the police said, Safi asked the policeman why his photograph was being taken, grabbed the mobile phone and attempted to flee. Kaujalagi and another official chased Safi and managed to stop him.
“The suspect intentionally parked his scooter to obstruct the traffic and began shouting,” the traffic police said in a statement.
“When he was asked to park on the side, the suspect abused Kaujalagi, quarrelled with him and threatened that he would set a kiosk on the Wilson Garden on fire.”
Safi also grabbed Kaujalagi’s left hand, bit the fingers and hurt him, the police said.
The suspect was subsequently placed under arrest. A case has been registered at the Wilson Garden police station under sections 392 (punishment for robbery), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).