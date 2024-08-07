Man attacks elder brother with hockey stick in Bengaluru’s Shanthalanagar

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a 55-year-old man for beating his elder brother with a hockey stick over a family dispute in central Bengaluru’s Shanthalanagar.
The Cubbon Park police arrested Mark Rego based on a complaint filed by his elder brother Alan B Rego, 60, around 8 am on August 1. Alan was hurt grievously in attack.
"He entered my house and started yelling at me, hurling abuses and threatening to kill me. He then attacked me with a hockey stick and injured my hands and head,” Alan told the police.
A police officer overseeing the case told DH that Mark was arrested soon after the victim registered a complaint.
The Cubbon Park police have opened an FIR under BNS sections 118 (1) (2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), 351 (3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt), and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).
