Man booked for murder of wife over suspected affair in Bengaluru

The man, Imran Khan, is currently at large after reportedly fleeing with his four-year-old son. Imran is suspected to have strangled his wife, Ghousia (31), at their home in Gangondanahalli.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 23:26 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 23:26 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

