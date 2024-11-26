Man booked for murder of wife over suspected affair in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Chandra Layout police in western Bengaluru have booked a 38-year-old welder for allegedly strangling his wife to death, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The man, Imran Khan, is currently at large after reportedly fleeing with his four-year-old son. Imran is suspected to have strangled his wife, Ghousia (31), at their home in Gangondanahalli.</p>.<p>The police believe the murder occurred on the night of November 22. An FIR was registered on Sunday after Ghousia’s body was discovered around 11 pm on Saturday by her brother, Zameer Ullah Khan, who filed the complaint.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Imran and Ghousia got married in August 2019 and lived in Gangondanahalli with their son, Mohammed Raheem Ullah Khan.</p>.<p>In his complaint, Zameer alleged that Imran had initially treated Ghousia well. But their relationship began deteriorating about five or six months ago when Imran began accusing Ghousia of being involved with someone else.</p>.Bhovi scam: Crime branch to probe suspect’s death.<p>The family intervened once to resolve their issues, but Ghousia moved back to her parents' home due to the constant conflicts. She returned home to Imran 10 days ago after staying with her family for over a month.</p>.<p>Ghousia told her family that Imran had been threatening and physically assaulting her due to his suspicions.</p>.<p>On November 23, around 11 pm, Zameer was informed that Imran had contacted his employer requesting money due to problems at home.</p>.<p>Zameer visited Ghousia’s home and found her lying on the bed with a veil tightened around her neck, according to the FIR.</p>