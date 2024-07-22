Man caught for throwing stones at Tamil Nadu-bound bus in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 24-year-old man was arrested for pelting stones at a private bus bound for Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The incident occurred past midnight near Town Hall in the city.
Police said Maharaja, a native of Tamil Nadu and a driver of private transport company, was on the bus travelling to his place of work in Kalasipalyam.
As Maharaja was getting down near Town Hall, the bus moved, causing him to fall and sustain minor injuries. Angered, he grabbed a few stones and pelted them at the bus, damaging its windshield.
He was subsequently caught by the conductor and other passengers on the bus and handed over to the SJ Park police. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the police said.
Published 21 July 2024, 21:16 IST