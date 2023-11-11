Man, charged with murder, convicted for 14 years

A court on Wednesday ordered a man, charged with murder, to pay Rs 10,000 and serve a jail term of 14 years.
The case was registered against Deepu, a resident of Vinayak Nagar at the Wilson Garden police station under the charges of murder. He was also booked under a SC/ST atrocity case.
Police said that Deepu had murdered a man near a graveyard in the Wilson Garden police station jurisdiction in 2016. He had picked up the victim from his house and passersby had seen them together. The passersby gave their statements as witnesses. Retired investigating officer Boregowda, then attached to the Wilson Garden police station, had submitted the chargesheet to the court.