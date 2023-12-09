Man detained for inappropriately touching woman passenger in metro  

Namma Metro officials caught a man accused of inappropriately touching a woman commuter at the Majestic metro station on Thursday.
They subsequently handed him over to the police, whose preliminary investigations indicated that the man had a history of offences, primarily in theft cases. He had been previously arrested by officers from the same police station for a theft-related incident.
The man claimed that he did not intend to touch the woman, but accidentally did so while attempting to pickpocket.
A Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official said the incident occurred around 9.40 am on Thursday at the Majestic metro station. The woman, travelling from Rajajinagar to MG Road, disembarked at Majestic to switch to the Purple Line when he touched her from behind.
After the woman screamed, two security personnel swiftly grabbed the man, who was later turned over to the police.
A senior police official from the Upparpet police station said the woman, who was reluctant to file an FIR, filed a non-cognizable report (NCR).
“We approached her to file an FIR, but she refused and suggested we warn him instead and let him go.”
Habitual offender
Officials revealed that the man had been arrested earlier and was out on bail. During his earlier arrest, at least 15 mobile phones were seized from him. He also has cases registered against him in Tumakuru and RPF police stations.
“BMRCL is always ready to help our commuters in any emergency,” the metro rail authorities said in a statement. “Our security is always vigilant and willing for any help in case of an emergency.”
In case of an emergency
In the event of an emergency, the BMRCL urged commuters to contact the control centre on 080-25191208, 080-22162258/2208 and toll free helpline 1800-425-12345.
Passengers can operate four Passenger Emergency Alarms (PEAs) available at each coach of the metro trains to communicate their emergency situation to the train operator to get immediate help at the approaching or next station.