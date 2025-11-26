Man dragged out, beaten to death by lover's family in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man was beaten to death on a Yeshwantpur street by his lover’s family, his relatives have alleged.</p>.<p>The incident took place on Saturday, but came to light on Tuesday after the victim’s family shared CCTV footage with the media, urging the police to arrest the killers.</p>.<p>Narasimharaja alias Raja, a mason, had been in a relationship with Lakshmi, a widow, for the past two-and-a-half years. Lakshmi often visited his house in Muthyalamma Nagar and stayed on the first floor.</p>.After fish kill, birds drop dead at Bengaluru's Doddagubbi lake .<p>On Saturday, she arrived to meet him and went into his room. Her father, brothers and other relatives soon barged in, dragged him to the street and beat him up as bystanders watched.</p>.<p>When his mother tried to intervene, the gang allegedly assaulted her, too. His injuries proved fatal, and he was declared brought dead at a hospital.</p>.<p>His family said police did not arrest the suspects despite their complaint. They shared CCTV footage with the media and sought immediate action.</p>.<p>A senior police officer said the circumstances of the death were still under investigation. For now, a case of suspicious death has been registered, and they are awaiting the post-mortem and forensic reports before taking further action.</p>