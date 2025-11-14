<p>Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man was found dead in Vyalikaval in Central Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The deceased is Venkatesh, who was also a local BJP karyakartha, officials said.</p>.<p>According to the police, locals informed the control room that a foul stench emanated from a tours and travels office owned by Venkatesh. Police found his body inside.</p>.Dalit leader murdered in Sangli home during his birthday celebration; one attacker dead.<p>“Prima facie probe suggests that the death may have occurred due to suicide. An autopsy will confirm the cause of death,” a senior police officer said. Police sources claimed that Venkatesh had some financial issues that may have led him to take the extreme step. According to reports, he had made a video explaining his financial condition before he was found dead. Further probe is underway.</p>