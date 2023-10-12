Home
Man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Banaswadi

Madan was attacked with sharp weapons by four men while walking on Banaswadi Main Road near Muktamma Temple around 5:30 pm and died on the way to hospital, police added.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 21:41 IST

A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants on Wednesday in eastern Bengaluru's Banaswadi, police said. 

Madan was attacked with sharp weapons by four men while walking on Banaswadi Main Road near Muktamma Temple around 5:30 pm and died on the way to hospital, police added. 

Madan hailed from Bengaluru but had moved to Chennai four years ago. He returned to the city only a month and a half ago. 

Police suspect that he had quarrelled with some people in Banaswadi, which led to the murder. 

Ramamurthy Nagar police have taken up a case of murder. 

(Published 11 October 2023, 21:41 IST)
