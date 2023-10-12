Man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Banaswadi

A 32-year-old man was hacked to death by four bike-borne assailants on Wednesday in eastern Bengaluru's Banaswadi, police said.
Madan was attacked with sharp weapons by four men while walking on Banaswadi Main Road near Muktamma Temple around 5:30 pm and died on the way to hospital, police added.
Madan hailed from Bengaluru but had moved to Chennai four years ago. He returned to the city only a month and a half ago.
Police suspect that he had quarrelled with some people in Banaswadi, which led to the murder.
Ramamurthy Nagar police have taken up a case of murder.