Man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Cox Town

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in eastern Bengaluru’s Cox Town in the early hours of Wednesday.
The deceased has been identified as Ajith, 30, a resident of Doddakunte. He worked at a private company on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road and lived in a shed with friends near Cox Town.
Police investigations show that around 7.30 am on Wednesday, unknown assailants attacked Ajith with a machete, dealing fatal blows to his neck, shoulder and head. Ajith was said to be returning home after work at the time.
A passerby saw Ajith lying in a pool of blood and called the police helpline. Police have not found any CCTV footage of the murderous attack or eyewitness accounts, a police officer said.
Police have filed a case of murder under BNS Section 103. They suspect that Ajith was murdered by assailants from Singasandra, near Electronics City, over a possible financial dispute.
