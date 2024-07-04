Home
Man hacked to death in Bengaluru's Cox Town

The deceased has been identified as Ajith, 30, a resident of Doddakunte. He worked at a private company on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road and lived in a shed with friends near Cox Town.
DHNS
Last Updated : 03 July 2024, 21:51 IST
Bengaluru: A 30-year-old man was hacked to death in eastern Bengaluru’s Cox Town in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The deceased has been identified as Ajith, 30, a resident of Doddakunte. He worked at a private company on Dodda Banaswadi Main Road and lived in a shed with friends near Cox Town. 

Police investigations show that around 7.30 am on Wednesday, unknown assailants attacked Ajith with a machete, dealing fatal blows to his neck, shoulder and head. Ajith was said to be returning home after work at the time. 

A passerby saw Ajith lying in a pool of blood and called the police helpline. Police have not found any CCTV footage of the murderous attack or eyewitness accounts, a police officer said. 

Police have filed a case of murder under BNS Section 103. They suspect that Ajith was murdered by assailants from Singasandra, near Electronics City, over a possible financial dispute. 

Published 03 July 2024, 21:51 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

