Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Man kills wife, paramour with log in Bengaluru, then dies by suicide

The suspect, whose name was yet to be revealed, died by hanging at around 4 am on Thursday.
DHNS
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 06:59 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 06:59 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us