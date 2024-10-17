Man kills wife, paramour with log in Bengaluru, then dies by suicide

<p>Bengaluru: A 41-year-old man killed his wife and paramour before dying by suicide, police officers said on Thursday. </p><p>A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the deceased suspect hit Lakshmi, 33, and Ganesh Kumar, 20, using a log and killed them. The incident occurred on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday at an under-construction building near Konankunte.</p><p>The suspect, whose name was yet to be revealed, hung himself to death at around 4 am on Thursday. </p>.Woman shot at in Delhi, four arrested.<p>All three were construction workers and natives of Andhra Pradesh, the police said. </p><p>“As of now, the motive appears to be the suspicion of the affair by the deceased husband,” Lokesh B Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) said. “Following the murder, the suspect called his sister-in-law and told her about the offence and said that he would die by suicide. The couple had no children.”</p><p>A case has been registered by the Konanakunte police. </p><p>“The three worked together in the same building. The investigation is continuing from all angles. Eyewitness accounts and technical evidence are being gathered,” the DCP said.</p><p>Further details are awaited.</p>