Man molests woman aiding injured dog in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Amruthahalli police have arrested a private firm employee for allegedly molesting a woman twice while she was tending to an injured stray dog.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on September 8 between 12 am and 12.30 am but came to light after the victim lodged a complaint on September 12, following legal counsel. </p><p>An FIR under BNS Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) was registered the same day.</p>.<p>The arrested suspect has been identified as Manjunath, 30, an employee of a private firm in the city.</p>.<p>According to the FIR, the 29-year-old victim, a web designer, was on her way to Bharati Nagar with her friend in his car when they saw an injured dog near Jakkur Double Road.</p>.<p>The woman alleged that when she was crossing the road carrying the dog, the suspect, who was on a motorcycle, molested her. When she screamed, he fled. She stated that after leaving the dog across the road, she went to a nearby petrol station to wash her hands. On her return, the suspect appeared again and molested her, the FIR noted. This time, the woman and her friend chased him.</p>.<p>The suspect, who was speeding, fell off his vehicle and sustained injuries. He was shifted to a hospital. “The suspect was returning drunk from a party before committing the offence. He has been arrested, and notice has been served to him for further proceedings,” a senior police officer told <span class="italic">DH</span>.</p>