Man severely injured by falling tree in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 26-year-old working professional was grievously injured after a tree fell on him in Nagavarapalya in the eastern part of the city due to rains on Monday evening.
He was admitted to a private hospital on the HAL Old Airport Road late on Monday night.
Sources at the hospital noted that he is stable and under observation at the ICU. He has suffered multiple fractures to his chest, back, pelvic region and leg, including his vertebrae, a few ribs, and the upper spinal column.
"He has sustained a broken pelvic bone and a right shin fracture, which will be operated upon on Wednesday," said the source. He will most likely remain under observation at the hospital at least for the next few weeks.
Published 07 May 2024, 23:46 IST