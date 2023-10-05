Man steals bikes, wires from under-construction buildings, arrested

The Kengeri police have arrested a 41-year-old man who allegedly stole two-wheelers and electric wires from under-construction buildings.
The suspect, Mayakannan, a resident of Bidadi and a Tamil Nadu native, targeted houses still under construction in the city and stole electric wires from them.
Police said the suspect has six cases against him under IPC Section 379 (theft), 380 (theft in dwelling house), and 457 (lurking house-trespassing by night) at the Kengeri, Jnanabharathi and Annapoorneshwari Nagar police stations.
Police have seized 93 bundles of electric wires and a Bajaj Pulsar bike from him.