Man with gun goes close to CM Siddaramaiah, garlands minister during campaign in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A gun-wielding man on Monday went close to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah while he was on an open vehicle here, and garlanded Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy standing next to him.

The incident happened at Bhairasandra in the city when Siddaramaiah was campaigning for Reddy's daughter and Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Sowmya Reddy.

The man, whom police identified as Riyaz, suddenly climbed on the vehicle with a gun fastened to his waist.