Mangalore Independent PU College wins big at Taproot Sports Mania

Mangalore Independent PU College won the rolling trophy at the ‘Taproot Sports Mania’, the intra-collegiate sports meet held by the Taproot Group of Colleges, on Sunday.
Taproot PU College, Yelahanka, were the runners-up in the meet that saw over 4,000 students, teaching and non-teaching staff from the eight pre-university and degree colleges that are part of the Taproot Group.
Several sporting events culminated at the Bangalore University Grounds, including track events, volleyball, throwball, kabaddi, and cricket.
Mangalore Independent PU College bagged an impressive 15 medals across events, including gold medals in the 400m races in both boys' and girls' categories and winning the 4x100m relay event for boys.
Rakshitha Raju, gold medallist at the Asian Para Games, shared her journey and motivated students to pursue their athletic dreams with unwavering determination. Professional kabaddi player and Asian Games gold medallist Sushmitha Pawar urged the students to consider sports as a promising career.
Kiran Sundarajan, General Manager of Circulation at Deccan Herald and Prajavani, fostered a spirit of determination and ambition among the budding athletes in his address.