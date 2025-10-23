<p>Bengaluru: An IndiGo flight heading to Mangaluru from Dubai (6E 1468) made an emergency landing at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIAL) Terminal 2 on October 18 after a bomb threat message was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft.</p><p>According to sources, the cabin crew discovered a handwritten note in the lavatory indicating a bomb threat mid-air. Treating the situation as a serious security concern, the pilot diverted the flight to Bengaluru to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.</p>.IndiGo plane enroute to Srinagar lands in Varanasi after fuel leak alert; all 166 passengers safe.<p>The KIAL police were alerted immediately, and the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay for security checks. Following a complaint by terminal authorities, police registered an FIR on October 19 and initiated an investigation. Two individuals’ names were reportedly mentioned in the complaint, and efforts are underway to verify their involvement. One of them hails from Mangaluru and the other passenger is a resident of Bengaluru.</p><p>A senior police officer told DH, “Based on a complaint by the terminal authorities, we have registered a case and further investigation is in progress.”</p>