Many traders unaware of 60% Kannada rule for name boards

Bengaluru: The announcement by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) to enforce the 60 per cent Kannada on name boards rule for commercial establishments has created confusion among traders.
Many traders said that they were unaware of the rule and hence did not adhere to it.
“We got to know that there was such a rule only through the media reports in the last two days,” said Kailash Balar, Secretary, Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association.
Many associations are now trying to create awareness among their members.
“Traders have their own concerns as to how the rule has to be implemented. We have requested the BBMP chief commissioner to address our members soon,” said Ramesh Chandra Lahoti, president-elect of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI).
A senior police officer in charge of the Chickpet subdivision told DH that an awareness meeting was conducted with representatives of various associations in the division.
The officer revealed that the traders were not aware of the mandatory Kannada board rule.
“They had a misconception that the rule was being imposed by certain organisations and hence had many confusions. Noting this confusion among the traders, we voluntarily took the initiative and conducted an awareness meeting,” the official said.
Close to 250 traders were a part of the meeting.
Balar added that traders were open to implementing the law but only opposed the way a few pro-Kannada organisations treated them.
“It is just that we did not know about the rule. We understand that the law of the land should be followed and are open to changing our name boards. We only request that we be treated with respect,” he said, pointing out that the traders were disappointed with the way a few pro-Kannada organisations were treating them.
The Karnataka Rakshana Vedike is set to hold a grand procession across the city on Wednesday and a few traders’ associations have asked their members to exercise caution during the procession.
“Let us not give attention to any rumours. The traders are advised not to keep their goods outside the shops, to ensure safety. Let us exercise precaution and abide by the rule,” a message by the Karnataka Hosiery and Garment Association said.
Cut-off box - BBMP asked to complete survey in 2 weeks BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday directed the zonal officials to complete the survey of the establishments that have not adhered to the ‘60 per cent Kannada on name boards’ rule within the next 15 days. “Identify them and serve them notices to adhere to the rule within a deadline. If they fail to adhere to it first suspend their trade licence and in the next stage revoke it” Girinath said. He also asked the officials to hold meetings with mall owners to implement the rule.