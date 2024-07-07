Matheen Irfan Skill Centre to provide care to caregivers

Bengaluru: The Association for the Mentally Challenged (AMC) launched the Matheen Irfan Skill Centre here on Saturday.
The centre is the culmination of Project ENRICH aimed at empowering caregivers of persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities through skill development.
The facility was inaugurated by Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.
Razack supported the skill centre through a philanthropic grant in memory of his son, Matheen Irfan. This contribution was built with initial funding from Srinivasa Murthy, the brain behind this initiative.
The 2,600-square foot state-of-the-art Matheen Irfan Skill Centre is situated on the AMC grounds. Founded in 1960, the AMC is an NGO that supports over 200 children, adolescents and adults.
The skill centre is dedicated to providing family members of intellectually challenged children with training in various vocational skills. These skills will enable them to pursue employment opportunities or work independently, thereby augmenting their incomes. The initial courses to be offered include tailoring and candle-making, with future additions like carpentry, gardening and landscaping and computer data entry, according to a news release.
Published 06 July 2024, 23:28 IST