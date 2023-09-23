MBA student among 3 dead in road accidents

Three people, including an MBA student, died in separate accidents in the traffic police north division limits early on Friday. The deceased are 23-year-old MBA student Nikhil and his 31-year-old pillion rider, Manmohan. The third victim is 31-year-old Manjunath.
Yeshwantpur traffic police said Nikhil had set out on his BMW bike with his friend Manmohan, a private sector employee, at 12.30 am following his birthday celebrations at his Sanjaynagar residence. They reportedly rode around the city before getting on to the Tumakuru Road flyover.
Police said Nikhil, who rode the bike, must have lost control and crashed into an electric pole at the flyover’s down ramp near the BSNL office.
Placing the time of death at 2.30 am, police noted that the duo died on the spot. While they had submitted the duo’s blood samples to determine alcohol content, they confirmed that the two men did not wear helmets and that caused their deaths on the spot.
Car hits IT employee
Meanwhile, Manjunath, an IT employee, was killed near Yelahanka around 12.40 am when a Toyota Innova car hit him and sped away. Manjunath, who was on his two-wheeler, was waiting to take a U-turn near a bank on Kogilu Main Road when the accident occurred.
The car reportedly went ahead and crashed into two scooters and a bike parked on the roadside. The driver then parked the car and fled the scene. Yelahanka traffic police have seized the car, but are yet to identify its driver.
Manjunath, a resident of Maruthi Nagar, is survived by his wife Ashwini and their nine-month-old child.