Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsbihar

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Campaign for first phase ends, polling for 121 seats on November 6

PM Modi interacted with the BJP's female workers in the state virtually, CM Nitish Kumar addressed a few meetings, and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav held a slew of rallies during the day.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 14:05 IST
India NewsBJPCongresspollscampaign

Follow us on :

Follow Us