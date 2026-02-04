<p>Bengaluru: Menzies Aviation has secured a 15-year licence to provide ground handling services at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kempegowda-international-airport">Kempegowda International Airport</a> (KIA).</p>.<p>The licence will come into effect from April 1, with operations expected to begin immediately after the company obtains the required regulatory approvals.</p>.Air India, IndiGo aircraft wings collide at Mumbai airport.<p>Menzies Aviation has been associated with KIA for the past 15 years, during which it has provided air cargo services to both domestic and international carriers.</p>.<p>Under the new licence, the company will offer a full suite of ground handling services across Terminals 1 and 2, including passenger, ramp and baggage operations. It will also integrate its ground and cargo handling services at the airport.</p>.<p>As part of the expansion, Menzies will launch a local recruitment programme, with around 1,000 new employees expected to be hired over the first three years. This will add to its existing cargo workforce of about 1,700 employees.</p>.<p>The company will also invest more than $9.2 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) to modernise and standardise its ground support equipment (GSE) at KIA. This will include the introduction of electric GSE as part of its long-term sustainability strategy, according to a statement issued by the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), the airport operator.</p>