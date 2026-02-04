Menu
Menzies Aviation secures 15-year ground handling licence at Bengaluru's KIA

Menzies Aviation has been associated with KIA for the past 15 years, during which it has provided air cargo services to both domestic and international carriers.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 21:08 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 21:08 IST
