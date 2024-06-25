Namma Metro’s Phase 3 DPR gets PIB nod; now awaits Cabinet approval

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Phase 3 has cleared one more hurdle, with the union government's Public Investment Board (PIB) approving its Detailed Project Report (DPR) recently.
Phase 3 will be 44.65-km long and have two new lines (JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura and Hosahalli to Kadabagere). The first line will cover the western part of the Outer Ring Road, while the second will run along Magadi Road.
The first corridor will have 31 stations and the second nine.
A top official in the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) confirmed to DH that the PIB had cleared the DRP, but stressed that the union cabinet's approval was still awaited. The cabinet is expected to give its approval soon.
The BMRCL has already begun pre-construction activities, including the shifting of utilities, enumeration of trees and land acquisition, for the ORR line.
Three-coach trains will ply on the 12.5-km Hosahalli-Kadabagere line, as against six coaches on the existing lines. This was one of the key changes asked for by the union government, according to BMRCL officials.
However, all nine stations on the line will have the standard 135-metre-long platforms in case the BMRCL decides to run six-coach trains.
Published 24 June 2024, 20:37 IST