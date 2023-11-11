Metro will be extended till Bidadi: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said Namma Metro would be extended till Bidadi, which is about 30 km away from the state capital, claiming the move would boost industrial growth and benefit those working in the town.
The announcement comes just weeks after Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development minister portfolio, proposed renaming ‘Ramanagara’ as ‘Bengaluru South’ district, triggering an uproar in some sections.
“Over one lakh people work in Bidadi," Shivakumar told reporters. "They are facing problems with commuting. MPs and MLAs of this region have sought our help. I have ordered Metro officials to prepare a detailed project report (DPR).”
Before the DPR, the Metro officials are expected to prepare a feasibility study to assess the economic viability of the project as Bidadi is 18 km from the Challaghatta metro station.
Public transport proponents are, however, not excited about the announcement. They feel that the government should first invest in building a full-fledged suburban railway line between Bengaluru and Bidadi as it is far more viable than the Metro.
While Bidadi is not as populated to qualify for Metro connectivity, realtors say the industrial township has the potential to grow as a satellite town that falls along the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway.
The region, currently represented by Shivakumar's brother D K Suresh, who is the Bengaluru Rural MP, is known to have a high groundwater table. There are a few industries but past governments' efforts to encourage industrialists to invest in the region did not pay off due to lack of multi-modal accessibility.
Upgraded authority
Shivakumar also said the government plans to upgrade the Bidadi Planning Authority, which comprises over 38 villages, as Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA).
Just like the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), the GBDA will have powers to approve development plans (layout approvals), building approvals. The move is likely to steer growth and help the real estate sector.
The authority will have jurisdiction over 10,000 acres of land. “All facilities of Bengaluru should be available in Bidadi. That’s our intent. I have signed the file to create Greater Bengaluru Development Authority,” he said. He also said Ramanagara will continue to be the headquarters once the name of the district is changed to Bengaluru South.
“I have undertaken an independent survey to seek opinion on the change of name. I will write to the government based on the people’s feedback,” he said.
