Microsoft outage disrupts operations at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: The global Microsoft 365 outage on Friday disrupted operations of some of the airlines at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) here.
The outage forced four carriers operating from KIA’s two terminals – IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa – to initiate manual check-ins for the passengers, a spokesperson of the airport said.
“A global outage with the Navitaire Departure Control System (DCS) has been affecting operations of some airlines across their network, including BLR Airport since 10:40 IST on July 19, 2024. Indigo, Akasa, and SpiceJet in T1 and Air India Express in T2 are among the impacted airlines,” a spokesperson of KIA operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said.
The Common Use Terminal Equipment (CUTE) and Common Use Self Service (CUSS) systems also experienced disruptions. “In response to this situation, Indigo, Air India Express, SpiceJet and Akasa have taken proactive measures by initiating manual check-ins to ensure minimal disruption to passengers and flight schedules,” the BIAL spokesperson said.
Published 19 July 2024, 09:51 IST